Virginia Trimmier Virginia Trimmier, 93, of Beaufort, died Monday, March 09, 2020 at Sprenger Healthcare of Port Royal. Virginia was born July 01, 1926 in Charlotte, NC and was a daughter of the late Isaac M. and Mary Baker Dotson. She was a homemaker, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort, where she served many years on the Board of Presbyterian Women and was a member of Lady's Island Golf Club, playing golf and bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis K. Trimmier Jr. and her son Robert W. Trimmier Virginia is survived by a daughter Sandra T. Amsler and her husband Phil; a daughter in law Sheila Trimmier; five grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. Following the service a reception will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort, P.O. Box 1226, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 12, 2020