Virginia Zonies Kasey Always beautiful, bright and inspiring, Virginia Zonies Kasey died peacefully at the age of 95 in Comfort Care at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, NY following a cerebral hemorrhage. Though she lived at times in Louisville, KY, River Ridge, IN, Hilton Head, SC and in Central New York, she always considered herself a "Jersey Girl", having grown up in Penns Grove. While working as a secretary at DuPont during WWII, she met V.F. "Pos" Kasey, the love of her life, whom she married after the war. Eventually settling in Cherry Hill, NJ, she always considered herself lucky to have worked as a housewife and cherished spending time with her children, playing in several bridge clubs, participating in the King's Lady Investment Club, serving St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, and going to the pool. Once her sons headed off to college, Ginny decided it was time to expand her passion for reading and European History. She enrolled in Camden County Community College and later transferred to La Salle University, where she graduated with a degree in Art History. She spent the next fifteen years serving as a docent at the Rosenbach Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as traveling extensively through Europe to more closely study art and architecture. As a widow, she moved to Hilton Head Island to be with old friends, hone her tennis skills and earn Grand Master points at the bridge table. She spent her final years close to family continuing to read, write poetry, organize travel photos and contribute mightily to book clubs and bridge circles. Virginia was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Virginius Fowlkes Kasey in 1988, her sister, Cynthia Zonies Funderburk, and too many of her oldest friends. She is survived by her sons, The Reverend Philip Howerton Kasey (Polly) of Geneva, NY, David MacDonald Kasey (Tamara) of Winnetka, IL, her grandchildren, Martin, Jordan, Connor and Caroline, her sister, Joanne Zonies McCartney, and her brothers, Robert and David Zonies. Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Branchport, NY at a time to be determined upon the lifting of "social distancing". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 37 E. Grant St. Woodstown, NJ 08098.

