Vonnie Parker Farrar Vonnie Parker Farrar, 74 , of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Bayview Manor. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Mrs. Farrar was born on September 25, 1945 in Savannah, GA. She is the daughter of the late James Parker and Janelle Chastain Parker. Surviving are one son James Anthony Trawick (Sarah) and one daughter, Leah Woods (Kenneth); one sister, Marie Harbuck (Joe); nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Nick Clay Trawick, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

