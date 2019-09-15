Wade D. Hamby Wade Hamby, 94, of Hilton Head Island passed away in his Sea Pines home Sunday, September 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1925 and grew up in nearby Berwyn. After graduating from high school, he served in the Army during World War II, receiving an honorable discharge after being wounded in combat. Wade cared for his family over the next thirty years always keeping it light with his dry Midwest sense of humor and retired to Hilton Head in 1988. He will be deeply missed by his wife of sixty years Helen Peacock Hamby, his four loving children Laurie, Matthew, James, and David, and his eight grandchildren. A disabled Army Veteran of World War II, Wade will be buried with full military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery on Friday, September 20th, with immediate family members in attendance. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 15, 2019