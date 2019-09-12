Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. Gaipa Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter E. Gaipa Sr. Walter E. Gaipa Sr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and formerly of Stamford and Southbury, Connecticut passed peacefully into heaven on Sunday September 8th while in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 94. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife, Millie, of 66 years and his brother, Robert Gaipa. Walter leaves four children: Walter Jr. (Linell) of East Marion, New York, Maryellen (John) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Richard (Donna) of Tampa, Florida and Thomas (Wendy) of Southbury, Connecticut, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Walter was a US Navy veteran of World War II and spent much of his career working for the Prudential Insurance Company and Securities firms on Wall Street. Walter had an outgoing personality and lived life to the fullest. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 14th at 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. S. in Southbury, CT. Burial with military honors will follow at the New North Cemetery in Woodbury, CT. Donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, online at

