Walter L. Bachman Walter Lindner Bachman, born January 31, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York, died on the morning of March 18, 2020. Mr Bachman was a veteran of World War II, having served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and flown over 40 missions in the South Pacific. His was one of only four planes out of forty to return from his final mission. Having been a promising pitcher for The Durham Bulls (Cincinnati Reds triple-A team), he was said to have thrown a "mean knuckleball curve". His baseball career was cut short when he answered his country's call and joined the airforce as a B24 Liberator pilot. After the war, Walter became a pilot and police officer for The New York City Police Department and among his many accomplishments, rescued several families from a burning building. Later in life, Mr Bachman founded CONCO (Connecting Components Corporation) a company that provided connectors and other electronic components to Grumman and the aerospace industry in the tri-state area. In 2008, Walter Bachman wrote and published his first novel, "Scramble", about the adventures of Marine Captain Clyde Odem. He also penned an unpublished autobiography entitled "Brooklyn Boy", just for his family and friends. Through all of his many accomplishments, his Brooklyn sweetheart Rosemary (Rosie) Wilson, was at his side. Married 75 years. Walter was once asked what it took to make a happy marriage. His reply was, "two happy people." He celebrated his 100th birthday on January 31st, surrounded by a multitude of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Walter Bachman was predeceased by his wife Rosemary. He is survived by his four daughters and two son-in-laws: Robin and Paul Cifaldi, Bonnie Bachman, Cathy Gavin and Judy and Thomas Heath. He died in his sleep at home in Sun City, Hilton Head, where he lived with his daughter, Bonnie. Good night to another of America's Greatest Generation. He will be missed, but we know he's dancing with Rosie.

