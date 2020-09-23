1/1
Walter Melton Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Wes" Melton, Jr. Sergeant Major USMC (Ret.) Walter "Wes" Melton, Jr., age 83 of Long Beach, MS and formerly of Beaufort, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He served his country with honor and distinction as a U.S. Marine for over 30 years. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a Silver Star Recipient. He was also a lifetime member of the DAV, Chapter 12, Beaufort, SC. Services will be scheduled at a later date (due to Covid19) at the Biloxi National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Wreaths Across America, c/o DAV Chapter 12, Beaufort, P.O. Box 392, Port Royal, SC 29935. The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Longbeach, MS is serving the family and condolences may be left at: www.riemannfamily.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 21, 2020
You were larger than life in our family. Our own personal family hero. So sorry for your loss, Mark and Gary. We all loved him like crazy. Love - Donna Melton Brooks
Donna Melton Brooks
Family
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved