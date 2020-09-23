Walter "Wes" Melton, Jr. Sergeant Major USMC (Ret.) Walter "Wes" Melton, Jr., age 83 of Long Beach, MS and formerly of Beaufort, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He served his country with honor and distinction as a U.S. Marine for over 30 years. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a Silver Star Recipient. He was also a lifetime member of the DAV
, Chapter 12, Beaufort, SC. Services will be scheduled at a later date (due to Covid19) at the Biloxi National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Wreaths Across America, c/o DAV
Chapter 12, Beaufort, P.O. Box 392, Port Royal, SC 29935. The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Longbeach, MS is serving the family and condolences may be left at: www.riemannfamily.com