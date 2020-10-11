1/
Walter Moryl
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Moryl
May 13, 1931 - October 5, 2020
Dalton, Georgia - Wally Moryl, preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Selma. His family includes,
Son Jeff (Kathy), Grandson Jeremiah (Mariah) Moryl, Granddaughter Ashley (Ben) Burleson, Great Grand Kids Audrey, Colton, Tanner and Teagan of HHI. Daughter Kathi (Ed) Weassel, Granddaughter Courtney (Chad) Haynes, Great Grand Kids Mason and Charley Cate of Dalton.
Wally was Vice Chairman of Soreltex International based in Quebec. He was active in his community, severed as head of the chamber of commerce in Dalton. Enjoyed his spiritual relationship, golfing, the beach and traveling.
Private Celebration of Life at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved