Walter Moryl

May 13, 1931 - October 5, 2020

Dalton, Georgia - Wally Moryl, preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Selma. His family includes,

Son Jeff (Kathy), Grandson Jeremiah (Mariah) Moryl, Granddaughter Ashley (Ben) Burleson, Great Grand Kids Audrey, Colton, Tanner and Teagan of HHI. Daughter Kathi (Ed) Weassel, Granddaughter Courtney (Chad) Haynes, Great Grand Kids Mason and Charley Cate of Dalton.

Wally was Vice Chairman of Soreltex International based in Quebec. He was active in his community, severed as head of the chamber of commerce in Dalton. Enjoyed his spiritual relationship, golfing, the beach and traveling.

Private Celebration of Life at a future date.





