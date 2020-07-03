Wanda Louise Crutchfield Wanda Louise Gillingham Crutchfield, wife of Jefferson W. "Jeff" Crutchfield, went to be with her Lord on July 2, 2020 at her home in the Bluffton area after a long battle with cancer. Wanda met her beloved husband on Hilton Head and the couple married there in 2003. They are past members of Grace Community Church on HHI and current members of The Church of the Cross in Bluffton. Her unfailing faith in the saving grace of her Savior, Jesus Christ, sustained her and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Wanda was born in Leesville, LA, and graduated from West Springfield High School in Springfield, VA. In 1986, she moved to South Carolina from northern Virginia, where she had been in sales in the electronics manufacturing industry. In 1995 she accepted a sales position in the vacation industry here on Hilton Head Island. After 19 successful years in vacation sales, she moved into real estate sales, most recently with the local Charter One sales team. In addition to her husband, Wanda is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Nemuras (Joseph) of Chicago, IL; son, Justin T. Kimble of Fredericksburg, VA; step-daughter, Amanda Fender (Bradley) of Hanahan, SC; 4 grandchildren: Kathryn, Carson, and Abigail Nemuris and Campbell Fender; brother: H. Eugene "Gene" Gillingham Jr. of Blyth, GA; 4 step-siblings: Edward Brown (Lorie), Michael Brown, Sherry Turner (William), all of Stanley, VA; and David Brown (Sherrie) of Luray, VA; 7 nieces; and 8 nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Wanda's name to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 (HospiceCareLC.org
).