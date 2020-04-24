Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ward Nelson Kirby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ward Nelson Kirby Ward Nelson Kirby passed away peacefully on the morning of April 21, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Charlotte and Ralph Kirby. He grew up in St. Clairsville, Ohio and attended the University of Cincinnati, completing a degree in Civil Engineering. He soon met his wife Karen and started his career in the natural gas industry in Ohio and Michigan. Ward moved with Karen to Hilton Head in 1996 to work for the Community Service Associate (CSA) of Sea Pines for ten years. After retiring in 2006, Ward used his time to give back to the Hilton Head community. He involved himself with many activities through the Hilton Head Rotary Club. As a member of St. Andrew By-The-Sea, he led the mission committee and was often found helping in the soup kitchen. He was also a Trustee of the Heritage Foundation and actively participated on the scholarship committee for which he was reading applications as recently as this past January. He served on the Board of the Children's Center and the Greater Island Council (GIC), all while also assisting with Back Pack Buddies. Having come to Hilton Head as a child, the beautiful low country was always a special place for him and he loved living out his later years here. Ward enjoyed golfing, sailing, completing cross word puzzles and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart, generous giving, and his ability to engage everyone he touched; and for leaving this earth after a life well lived. He is survived by his wife Karen, son Doug (Julie) of Indianapolis, daughter Melissa Patterson (Devon) of Chicago and his four grandsons John, Aiden, Owen and Bennett. There will be a memorial service in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen or The Heritage Foundation Scholarship Fund.

