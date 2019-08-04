Warne Bruce McClelland Warne Bruce McClelland of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mr. McClelland was born in Ferndale, Michigan, on March 7, 1926, the son of the late John Hampton McClelland and Sarah (Reid) McClelland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, commencing at 10:00 am at the Plantation House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 4, 2019