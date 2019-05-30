Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warne McClelland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Warne Bruce McClelland Warne Bruce McClelland of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mr. McClelland was born in Ferndale, Michigan, on March 7, 1926, the son of the late John Hampton McClelland and Sarah (Reid) McClelland. Warne graduated Ferndale High School, where he played Football and pole vaulted on the track team. After graduating Warne promptly enlisted with the United States Navy, serving our country from July 1, 1943, to the date of his Honorable Discharge, May 12, 1946. He attained the rank of Quartermaster, Third Class, having served as submariner on the USS Odax. He was awarded the American Area Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal. With 2 years of college credit earned from his military service, Warne earned a Bachelor Degree in business from Michigan State University in 1946. Warne then began his career in sales, at first with the S.C. Johnson Co., wholesaling household and corporate cleaning products. On April 26, 1952, Warne married JoAnne Roberts McClelland, and their romance and partnership thrived nearly 60 years until Joanne's passing in January 2011. In 1956, along with his brother in law, David Roberts, Warne co-founded Hampton Products, Inc., a manufacturer's representative for architectural specialties products. Over the years Hampton Products expanded its services and it remains in operation in Royal Oak. In 1990 Warne retired from Hampton Products and Joanne retired from her elementary school teaching assistant position, and they moved from their serene Franklin Village, Michigan home to reside in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. JoAnne and Warne loved the island, their new life in retirement, and their many friends there. They traveled extensively together. Avid tennis players, Warne and Jo enjoyed the social and tennis culture of Spring Lake Racquet Club, having played and served as captains on many competitive teams. With a solid work ethic and competitive spirit, tempered only by an ever-present sense of humor, Warne, or "Mac" as JoAnne affectionately called him, earned the love of many, and the respect of all. Warne "Mac" McClelland was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, his son, Warne Reid, and his brothers, Bladen and Hampton. A memorial service is being planned for a date this summer, and an announcement will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org . Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

