Warren Hess Warren John Hess, 82, of Colleton River Plantation passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 with his family by his side. Warren was born June 26, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Warren and Marie Hess. After completing high school, Warren served four years as an aviation technician in the US Navy. He then went to North Dakota State where he received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Warren worked at Rockwell Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, IA and went on to purchase Triplett Corp. in Bluffton, OH. He retired to Colleton River in 1996. Warren is survived by his son Eric and daughter Tami. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Maggie) Hess and a son John Warren Hess. A memorial service will held Friday, February 21 at 10 am at St. Luke's Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 19, 2020