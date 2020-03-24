Warren Williams Warren Lee Williams, 78, of Hilton Head Island passed away March 19, 2020. He was born November 15, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Glen and Lillian Williams. Warren is survived by his wife Joanne; daughters Wendy Tidd (Jon) of Fishers, IN and Diana Baldes of Grand Blanc, MI; step-daughter Tracey Hart of Indianapolis, IN; step-sons Todd Hart (Heather) of Noblesville, IN and Scott Hart (Lara) of Hilton Head; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and brother Thomas Williams of Naples, FL. He was preceded in death by grandson, Benjamin Baldes. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2020