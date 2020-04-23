Waunda Jean Taylor

Service Information
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC
29902
(843)-525-1111
Obituary
Waunda Jean Taylor Waunda Jean Chapman, 68, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was retired from Kmart after 29 years of service. She was predeceased brother Floyd Dee Taylor and sister Wilma Elisabeth Sisk. Surviving are a daughter Shelia Durham and a son Eric Chapman and wife Kellie; two sisters Jerry Rae Dowel and Lora Jane Walczak; four grandchildren Kelsey C. Chapman, Tyler J. Durham, Kiley J. Chapman, and Dalton B. Chapman; one great granddaughter Emma Grace Durham. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and stories about Waunda by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 23, 2020
