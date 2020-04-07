Wayland Dale Chavers Captain Wayland Dale Chavers, USMC, Retired, 85, husband of Ruby Margaret Heape Chavers for 63 years, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Morningside of Beaufort. Private services will be held. Mr. Chavers was born on August 8, 1934 in Lamesa, TX. He is the son of the late Charlie Chavers and Eva Nora York Chavers. In West Texas, as a child he lived on a farm and also at Sandhills Humble Oil Camp. His first job was working for a florist in Lamesa. He joined the National Guard and then the Marines, where he had a 20 year career and aspired to rank of Captain. He was an air traffic intercept controller for the USMC and spent some time on air craft carriers and in Vietnam. After retiring from the Marines, he finished his college education. As an accountant, he had his second career at a federal savings and loan in Savannah, Ga. He retired from Great Southern Federal as a 1st Vice President and was manager of Human Resources. He and Margie were active members of Port Royal Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and had several vegetable gardens. He enjoyed hosting peanut boils for friends and family. Surviving in addition to his wife, Margie; are three daughters, Deana Purvis (Troy), Cheryl Martin (Lyndal) and Melanie Robinson (Greg); one brother, Lloyd Chavers and one sister, Ellen Radnich; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Bernie, his step sister Delores and his parents. The family will accept flowers or donations to Agape Hospice or Port Royal Baptist Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

