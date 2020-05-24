Whitney Jane Collins Whitney Jane Collins, beloved daughter of Nancy and Ben Collins of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Whitney's family also includes her brother Ryan Parker Collins, his wife Sherri Collins, and her niece Emmy Corwin Collins, of Raleigh, NC; her aunt Mary Corwin Moss and her late uncle Tim Moss, of Bluffton, SC; her late aunt Susan Corwin Gary, cousin Tracy Gary, and late cousin Tom Gary, of Golden, CO; her cousin Timothy Moss (Molly) and their daughter Caroline, of Washington, DC; her uncle John Collins and family, of Houston, TX; her cousin Tom Collins and family of State College, PA; and her late cousin David Collins and family, of Virginia Beach, VA. Her grandparents were Benjamin A. and Marla Jeanette Collins, of Lock Haven, PA; and Brigadier General Thomas P. Corwin and Jane Collins Corwin, of Hilton Head Island, SC. Whitney was born on February 4, 1985, on Hilton Head Island, her home all her life. She attended Hilton Head Preparatory School, Heritage Academy, and was a graduate of Hilton Head High School. A natural born athlete, Whitney was particularly accomplished in tennis, and attended Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, on a full tennis scholarship. She trained in tennis for many years at Sea Pines Racquet Club and at Van Der Meer Tennis Academy. Whitney played many other sports with ease and great ability Whitney was passionate in her patriotism for America and her support for our country's military service personnel. She loved music and playing her guitar. She was very interested and quite knowledgeable in many fields of science, writing, reading, and mastery of the English language. She had a lifelong habit of adding a word-a-day to her vocabulary, and spoke and wrote beautifully. After experience in banking, health and fitness, and several Hilton Head restaurants, Whitney found her true love of work in landscaping and gardening, as she loved being outdoors. With a lot of study and hard work, she became quite knowledgeable and competent in this pursuit. She worked most recently at Carolyn's Landscaping and Bruno Landscaping and Nursery. Over the last few months, she had begun to develop her own "personal gardening" business, which included garden/ landscape design and planting, repair and improvement of irrigation systems, and precision cutting and shaping of palm trees into true works of art. Whitney was outgoing, friendly, and fun, and had many good friends. She loved and was so very good with young children, and could play with and entertain her niece and her friends' children endlessly. They all loved her very much. Whitney was a dear, caring, generous, and loving person with a beautiful soul, and will be forever loved, remembered, and cherished by her family and friends. Her family suggests that anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution in Whitney's memory might consider a donation to Whitney's favorite charity, the Navy SEAL Foundation (navysealfoundation.org). Whitney would be happy to know that her late cousin David Collins's heroic longtime service as a Navy SEAL would thus be honored.
Published in The Island Packet on May 24, 2020.