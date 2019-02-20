Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Lee "Willy" Menning Jr.. View Sign

Willard "Willy" Lee Menning, Jr. Willard "Willy" Lee Menning, Jr., 83, of Beaufort, SC entered into eternal life Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC after a long illness. Willy was born in Cleveland, OH on May 1st, 1934 to Willard L. Menning and Catherine M. Thor. He is survived by his wife, Karen F. Menning of 28 years, and his children; Theresa Trejo (Gerardo) of Menifee, CA, Willard L. Menning, III and his partner Tiare O'Connell, Carroll "Buffy" Stroppel (Von) of Lady's Island, SC; a sister, Diane Bayley (Jim) of Avon Lake, OH; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Those that have gone before him, his parents, stepmothers Alice Menning, Helen Bendau, one brother, Dale Menning, 1 grandchild Elizabeth Menning and 2 great grandchildren, Katlyn and Kortney Edwards, the mother of his children, Joan Menning, and Robert Newsome, Jr., former son in law. Willy served in the US Marine Corps and received National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He retired from Sprint after 35 years. His interest were playing chess, bowling, card games, yard work, riding horses, and he never knew anyone as a stranger and loved life. Special thanks to Tiare O'Connell for helping with his care and Fred and Valerie Beiser for their support as needed. I love you and still miss you very much. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

