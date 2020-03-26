Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Nordhausen Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) A. Nordhausen, Jr. William (Bill) A. Nordhausen, Jr., age 92, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020 at Carolina Hospital, Hardeeville, S.C. Born on February 6, 1929 in Belleville, New Jersey to loving parents Jennie (Ayers) Nordhausen and William A. Nordhausen, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dolores Nordhausen along with son Peter Nordhausen (Laura) of California and daughter Jill Ferrier (Ian) of Maryland and his three grandchildren, Max and Magnus Nordhausen of California and Paige (Edward) of Edinburgh, Scotland. He was preceded by his son William (Billy) Nordhausen, III. William worked for 45 years with Bell Telephone Co. in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He was an avid marathon runner for 35 years. He loved running for this is when William would talk to the Lord. Funeral arrangements are pending for a future date. William will be going home to Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

William (Bill) A. Nordhausen, Jr. William (Bill) A. Nordhausen, Jr., age 92, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020 at Carolina Hospital, Hardeeville, S.C. Born on February 6, 1929 in Belleville, New Jersey to loving parents Jennie (Ayers) Nordhausen and William A. Nordhausen, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dolores Nordhausen along with son Peter Nordhausen (Laura) of California and daughter Jill Ferrier (Ian) of Maryland and his three grandchildren, Max and Magnus Nordhausen of California and Paige (Edward) of Edinburgh, Scotland. He was preceded by his son William (Billy) Nordhausen, III. William worked for 45 years with Bell Telephone Co. in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He was an avid marathon runner for 35 years. He loved running for this is when William would talk to the Lord. Funeral arrangements are pending for a future date. William will be going home to Ocean Grove, New Jersey. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close