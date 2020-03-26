William (Bill) A. Nordhausen, Jr. William (Bill) A. Nordhausen, Jr., age 92, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020 at Carolina Hospital, Hardeeville, S.C. Born on February 6, 1929 in Belleville, New Jersey to loving parents Jennie (Ayers) Nordhausen and William A. Nordhausen, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dolores Nordhausen along with son Peter Nordhausen (Laura) of California and daughter Jill Ferrier (Ian) of Maryland and his three grandchildren, Max and Magnus Nordhausen of California and Paige (Edward) of Edinburgh, Scotland. He was preceded by his son William (Billy) Nordhausen, III. William worked for 45 years with Bell Telephone Co. in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He was an avid marathon runner for 35 years. He loved running for this is when William would talk to the Lord. Funeral arrangements are pending for a future date. William will be going home to Ocean Grove, New Jersey.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 26, 2020