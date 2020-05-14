William Albert Rupp William Albert Rupp died on March 28th, 2020 at The Cypress of Hilton Head Island. He was 86 years old. Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Felicia Rupp on June 27th, 1933. He grew up in the Grosse Pointe area of Michigan as the youngest of three, with his two sisters, Marilyn and Rozanne. He joined the Air Force in March 1955 and after completing cadets, was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant and a navigator. He married Cora J. Peterson on December 1st, 1955 in Sacramento, California before shipping out for service in the Pacific. With Cora, Bill served in Europe and throughout the United States including Texas, Ohio and outside of Washington, DC. Bill served in Vietnam, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1973. Following the return from Vietnam, Bill and Cora settled in the Washington, DC area where they lived for decades, raising their three children, David, and the twins, Christine and Stephen. Following his Air Force career, Bill worked for the federal government and in the computer industry. Bill had three grandsons. He and Cora took great pride in helping Christine raise the boys when they were young and in seeing them frequently as they grew. Bill was more than an avid golfer. Taking up the game when he was first commissioned, he played with his service mates when they were not flying. He played golf for over 60 years, teaching his family to play and enjoying many rounds on the course with his kids and grandkids. He was a good player, at one time carrying a six handicap. Bill played golf until he entered the hospital in March and was most fond of his golfing buddies, developing lifelong friendships with more than a few of them. After Cora died in 2012, Bill and their golden retriever, Jake moved to The Cypress where he found a very supportive community and made many good friends. Bill was happy at The Cypress and it was there he met his dear companion, Joyce Weidenkopf; they spent a great deal of time socializing, dining and traveling together. Bill is survived by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephew. A celebration with his friends will be held at The Cypress community at an appropriate time and Bill will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with Cora, his wife of 57 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store