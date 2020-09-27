William Bryan

William (Willy) J. Bryan William (Willy) J. Bryan formerly of Hilton Head Island left this world on September 18, 2020 (one day before his 94 th birthday) to go to heaven to be with his family and friends that had left before him. He lived on Hilton Head Island for 25 years before moving to Garner, NC to be near his family. Survived by his wife, Phyllis Bryan, 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His memorial service will be held October 3, at 3 pm at the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store