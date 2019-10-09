Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bryan Bivens Jr.. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

William Bryan Bivens, Jr. William Bryan Bivens, Jr. of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, at the age of 66. His wife, Heidi, & daughter, Jessica, were by his side. He married Heidi Ann Kirkpatrick, his high school sweetheart, on December 30, 1972. Master Chief Navy Counselor (Retired) Bivens enlisted in the Navy in 1972. He served many assignments in his 20 years, including: the USS GUADACANAL (LPH-7), Norfolk, VA ('72); the Recruiter Mobile Training Team, Orlando, FL ('81); the Navy Recruiting District, Jacksonville, FL ('83); & the Navy Recruiting District, Iselin, NJ ('87). His most esteemed position was as Command Career Counselor of the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN-72), Newport News, VA ('88) , from which he retired at the highest enlisted rank of E-9 in the Persian Gulf supporting Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm ('92). While in the Navy, Bill also earned his Bachelor's Degree and began course work on a Master's Degree. Bill began his 2nd career with Crawford & Co, one of the world's largest claims management companies, where he was quickly promoted to Branch Manager of an office in Charlotte, NC. Over the next 15 years, Bill became one of their top Branch Managers. He would continue a successful career in the claims management industry over the next 11 years before retiring in 2018. Bill & Heidi enjoyed 46 wonderful years of marriage, full of life & love, & in 2010, they moved into their retirement home in Bluffton, SC. They enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, & most recently, Europe, crabbing on the May River, & attending social events with neighborhood friends where Bill will always be remembered for shouting "Roll Tide", knowing he would receive retribution from rival fans in the form of many fun pranks. In the fall of 2017, Bill was diagnosed with head & neck cancer that had metastasized to his lungs. Despite undergoing extensive treatments, Bill continued living his life with vigor & love for his family. Heidi said it best when she said he made her laugh every single day. Bill Bivens was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend to all. Bill is survived by his wife, Heidi, daughter, Jessica, son-in-law, Mike, & grandson, Sawyer. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm7:00 pm, October 16, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton. Burial with Full Military Honors will be held on October 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Beaufort National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend & celebrate a life well-lived by one of the good guys.

