William "Bill" C. Russell The world lost one of its greatest treasures today, the moon and stars will never shine as bright, and the world as a whole feels a bit colder. HMCS William "Bill" C. Russell (USN, Ret.), 84, a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He lived true to the motto of serving God, country, family, and community. William "Bill" C. Russell was born in the small Hamlet of Tupper Lake, New York to Ralph and Julia Russell- the first son of 11 children. A lifeguard during his youth, his desire to help people drew him to enlist in the US Navy at the age of 17 and started his career at Hospital Corps School in Bainbridge, Maryland. He served on a number of bases and ships with notable accomplishments in the Arctic and Antarctica aboard the USS Glacier, the world's largest icebreaker at the time, in support of Operation Deep Freeze III-V. During this tour of duty, he wintered over at McMurdo Sound as the senior in charge of medical facilities and even lent a hand in the first appendectomy amid the icebergs of the arctic. In fact, most of his career was spent traveling the 180th meridian. He was deployed to the North Pole during the birth of his daughter, Kathryn, and in the south pole during the birth of his son, William. He was a member of numerous 'Orders' including, The Order of the Blue Nose, The Domain of the Golden Dragon, The Order of the Red Nose, and The Order of the Emerald Shellback. Bill met his soul-mate, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Wygant) Russell, and it wasn't long before they were inseparable- he once even "borrowed" an ambulance to go see her. Bill and Jackie shared a 53-year romance that never faded. He served with distinction and was awarded multiple commendations, including the Navy Unit Commendation, the Good Conduct Award (Fifth Award), and multiple Vietnamese Service Medals including a bronze star. After retiring from the Navy, Bill began to work for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as a disease investigation supervisor where he managed four rural counties in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, retiring after 26 years. Ever the proud parent and grandparent he enjoyed spending most of his time with his family and grandchildren. After retiring from the navy the water still called to him and you could find him poolside enjoying his favorite crab legs. Bill was a proud parishioner of St. Peter's Catholic Church for over 58 years, and a member of the choir for over 30 years. He joined the Knights of Columbus, Michael O'Connor-Council 5026. He led the council in capturing more state awards than any other Grand Knight and Exemplified into 4th degree becoming the Navigator of the Beaufort Assembly, District Deputy, and State Deputy in South Carolina. Bill led the state to National Honors for two consecutive years by meeting and exceeding every national goal and capturing more awards than any other State Deputy nationwide. He served two terms as District Master of the fourth degree and had the honor of leading the fourth degree into the cathedral & for regalia for the first time in over 25 years. Bill was also one of the originators in South Carolina for the Tootsie Roll Drive (Operation Hope). Bill was a member of the board of directors of several nonprofit organizations including Thumbs-Up. He served as the chairman of the St. Peter's Family Life Center (school) and church building committees, St. Peter's Parish Council (x2), president of the Holy Name Society, and former Knights of Columbus representative for the Rainbow of Hope Foundation for Clemson University. He was a life member of the Navy League of the United States, a member of the Rotary Club of Beaufort, a two-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award, member of the glacier society, and a longtime member of the Thursday Club- where the jokes ran aplenty. Bill was incredibly quick-witted and had a fondness for birding, game shows, strawberry milkshakes, Taco Bell, Peanut M&M's, and Hershey bars with Almonds. Perhaps his greatest regret was not getting a Pepé Le Pew tattoo during his time in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Jacqueline M. Russell; his siblings, John Russell, Irene Russell, Grace Grammo, and Ralph Russell; and grandson William T. Russell. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Kathryn D. Lindemann (Paul), William R. Russell (Angela), Jane E. Greene (Billy), and Theresa M. Raino (Mike). Grandchildren: Billy D. Greene III (Megan), Kristin M. Greene, Jacqueline A. Raino, and Roman W. Russell. To Bill ("Papa"), they were known as "Chum," "My Girl," "The Bug," and "Ro." He is further survived by siblings, Sally Poirier, Nance Green, Helen "Peg" Cole, Robert "Tom" Russell (Veronica), Michael Russell, Sioux Collier (Bob), and brother-in-law Rey Grammo. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:30 in St. Peter's Catholic Church with interment at 2 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting flowers, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to support Parkinson's Disease research in the Department of Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in thanks to Dr. Christina L. Vaughan, MD, MHS. Memories compound like interest over time and whose worth is unmeasurable to those that hold them dear. We will always treasure our memories with you we love you papa. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



