William C. Violett
William "Bill" C. Violett William "Bill" C. Violett, 86, husband of Melissa Violett, passed away on August 16, 2020 at his residence in Indigo Run. He was born October 20, 1934 in Alexandria, Virginia. He spent his 37-year career with Southern Railway, later to become Norfolk Southern Railway. After his retirement in 1990, he and Melissa moved to Hilton Head Island where, in 1992, they became the first permanent residents of Indigo Run. He would spend the next 23 years working at the Golden Bear Golf Club in Indigo Run. He was also a long-time volunteer and Red Coat with the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament. He loved sports and for many years played on the local SHARE Center softball team. Surviving in addition to his wife, Melissa are a son, Craig Robert Violett, a daughter, Mary Jo Violett, a son-in-law, Craig Phillips, a granddaughter, Sadie Violett Phillips, a brother, Fred Will (Betsy), four nieces and nephews and a great-nephew. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, Va. 22664 or, locally, to the Hilton Head Humane Society or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. www.Keithfuneral.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 19, 2020.
