William Claude Davis, Jr. William Claude Davis, Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, peacefully at his home in Ridgeland. He is survived by his wife, Kaye Freeman Davis; his three children: Helen Cecilia "Celie" Cable (Sam), William C. "Bill" Davis, III (Nikki), and Lewis Freeman "Lewie" Davis of Ridgeland; seven grandchildren: Jessica Davis, Kara Cable, Jamie Davis, Justin Davis, Konnor Cable, Branden Davis, and Macey Davis; and a great grandson: Kaiden Kaiser. Claude married his high school sweetheart, Kaye, in 1962, and they were married for 57 years. Claude is remembered for his love and skill of football. He played for the Ridgeland Tigers in high school, being one of the few from this area selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. After the Shrine Bowl, Banks McFadden offered him a scholarship at Clemson University, but he had already committed and was awarded a full scholarship plus a $15 laundry allowance to attend and play football at Furman University. Soon after college he and a colleague started a football program at Hardeeville High School. While coaching there, he played semi-pro football for the Savannah Chiefs. He continued his love of coaching football at Thomas Heyward Academy for eight years. During the five years he served as head coach he led the team to multiple state championship games. His former players speak of the positive impact he made on their lives. Many comment that he was as much a mentor as he was a coach. He was also owner/operator of Davis Farm Supply in Ridgeland. Claude supported his family as a hard working farmer over the years. He served as a farming and hunting guide at Mackey Point Plantation for many years. In later years, he consulted for Myer Farms in Savannah, Georgia. His primary interests included high school football, college football and grilling. He is widely known for his Venison Wraps. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where he was active in the Men's group. He was a founding member of the Coosawhatchie River Club. He is preceded in death by his parents, Janie Mae and William Claude "Buddy" Davis, and one sister, Kathleen Davis Pinckney. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2:00pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Ridgeland, SC. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 12:00 2:00pm. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to either St. Paul's United Methodist Church at PO Box 550, Ridgeland, SC 29936, or Thomas Heyward Academy, 1727 Malphrus Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

