William H. Cowdrick Jr. William H Cowdrick Jr. 79 of Beaufort and previously of Seaside Park NJ entered the presence of his Savoir on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence. William was born February 17, 1940 to the late William H and Ruth Eleanor Cowrick. William leaves a son and daughter in law, William III and Marie Bernadette Cowdrick, and two granddaughters Samantha and Sophie of Tega Cay, SC. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery with Air Force Honors. The family request that no flowers be sent due to cemetery regulations, but in lieu of flowers that remembrance contributions be sent to Beaufort Memorial Hospital in gratitude for the care provided for their father. Please share your thoughts and stories about William by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on July 2, 2019