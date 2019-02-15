Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William "Billy" Francis Barrett, III William "Billy" Francis Barrett, III, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2019 in his home in Bluffton, South Carolina. Born and raised in Savannah, William graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1972 from Savannah High School. William had a dual degree BBA in Accounting and Finance from Armstrong State University (now Georgia Southern University). William joined the CPA firm Lazard, Curlee & Company, where he later became partner. He and Joan were married in 1981, and God blessed them with two wonderful children. In 1988, William and his family moved to Hilton Head Island after accepting a position with Hargray Communications as Controller and later as Director of Regulatory Affairs. He was employed with Hargray for 19 years. Since 2005, he has operated his own public accounting practice. William has served in numerous roles at First Baptist Church of Hilton Head Island since becoming a member in 1994. William has served at FBC HHI in the role of Treasurer, as well as on the Stewardship, Personnel, and Insurance Review Committees, and the Administrative Council. He was a current deacon at the church and has served as an usher there for over 20 years. Most recently, he was excited to accept a staff position at FBC HHI as the Director of Business and Finance in early February 2019. William was a long time member and past president of the Savannah Jaycees. He was currently serving as the South Carolina state Treasurer for Gideons International and as the Chaplain of the Bluffton Camp. He treasured the many memories and friendships he made within these two organizations. William will be remembered for his servant heart, his smile, his love for his family and friends, and for his bold desire to help other people come to know Jesus. He was a shining light and a joy to everyone who was blessed to know him. William was cherished and greatly loved by his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed on Earth by those who knew him. We know that his impact on people's lives has been tremendous and will continue even though he is now with his Father in Heaven. William is preceded in death by his father, William Francis Barrett, Jr., of Savannah, GA; his mother, Evelyn Prince Barrett, of Savannah, GA; and his brother-in-law Keith Hughes, of Savannah, GA. William is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joan, his son, Dr. William F. Barrett, IV (Abby) of Richmond, VA, and his daughter, Ashley Foster (Justin) of Murfreesboro, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Reed (Denny) of Savannah, GA; sister, Mary Frances Thompson (Greg) of Guyton, GA; brother, Andy Barrett (Laura) of Taylors, SC; sister, Patsy Young (Stephen) of Tybee Island, GA; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, friends, and clients who loved him dearly. There will be a visitation and reception at First Baptist Church of Hilton Head Island, 100 South Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A memorial service will be held at FBC HHI at 1:00pm. A private burial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Hilton Head Island, PO Box 5922, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938 or to Gideons International, PO Box 3906, Bluffton, SC 29910.

