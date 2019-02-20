Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William G. "Jerry" Wood. View Sign

Dr. William G. "Jerry" Wood Dr. William G. "Jerry" Wood, age 78, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Lake Quivira, KS died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. Dr. Wood was born on February 12, 1940 in Tulsa, OK, the son of the late William McConnel Wood and Beryl Murphy Wood. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and continued his formal education at Washington University School of Medicine. He was a respected and renowned surgical pathologist at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. During his tenure with St. Luke's Hospital he was the head of the residency program and was honored as Teacher of the Year. He was also President of the St. Luke's Hospital Department of Pathology and Past President of the American Pathological Association. After over 20 years of practice Jerry retired to Hilton Head Plantation and ultimately Belfair Plantation where he was able to enjoy golf and time with his family. He was a member of the Oyster Reef Golf Club as well as the Belfair Golf Club. Dr. Wood is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cathy Wood; daughters, Julie Wood-Warner (Chris) and Angie Huber (Klaus); sons, Scott Boyce and Eric Boyce (Ashleigh); sister, Suzanne Wittlesey; brother, Tom Wood; stepbrother, George Day (Kristen); and 8 grandchildren. A private celebration of Jerry's life will be held in Kansas City at a later date. Because of his love for rescued animals, including his Jessie and Lady, remembrances may be made to the Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936 or any . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.

Dr. William G. "Jerry" Wood Dr. William G. "Jerry" Wood, age 78, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Lake Quivira, KS died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. Dr. Wood was born on February 12, 1940 in Tulsa, OK, the son of the late William McConnel Wood and Beryl Murphy Wood. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and continued his formal education at Washington University School of Medicine. He was a respected and renowned surgical pathologist at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. During his tenure with St. Luke's Hospital he was the head of the residency program and was honored as Teacher of the Year. He was also President of the St. Luke's Hospital Department of Pathology and Past President of the American Pathological Association. After over 20 years of practice Jerry retired to Hilton Head Plantation and ultimately Belfair Plantation where he was able to enjoy golf and time with his family. He was a member of the Oyster Reef Golf Club as well as the Belfair Golf Club. Dr. Wood is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cathy Wood; daughters, Julie Wood-Warner (Chris) and Angie Huber (Klaus); sons, Scott Boyce and Eric Boyce (Ashleigh); sister, Suzanne Wittlesey; brother, Tom Wood; stepbrother, George Day (Kristen); and 8 grandchildren. A private celebration of Jerry's life will be held in Kansas City at a later date. Because of his love for rescued animals, including his Jessie and Lady, remembrances may be made to the Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936 or any . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com Funeral Home Sauls Funeral Home

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

(843)815-5535 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations