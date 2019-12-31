Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Gabrielson. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

William Gabrielson William (Bill/ Mr. G) Gabrielson passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 79. Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret (Kapp) and Albert Gabrielson and his son, Van Bui. Bill is survived by his loving wife Patricia (McCurry). They were married in Verona, New Jersey on June 27, 1964. He is also survived by his sister, Gail Gabrielson of Kansas City, MO and Gary Gabrielson (Pam) of Stanhope, NJ. Bill is lovingly remembered by his children, Donna White (Densel) of Charlotte, NC, Valerie Redmond (Andy) of Jacksonville, FL, Cara Gurysh (Michael) of Perkasie, PA, and Ronald Gabrielson (Dawn) of Asbury, NJ and daughter-in-law Michelle Bui of Mullica Hills, NJ. He will be profoundly missed by his grandchildren, Erica, Lexie, Ian, and Molly White; Linda and David Bui; Meghan and Ryan Redmond; Adam, Becca, and Hayley Gurysh,; William and Mason Gabrielson. Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 14, 1940. He graduated from Montclair State College and obtained master's degrees from Montclair State and Syracuse University. He began his lifelong journey as an educator in 1962 teaching sixth grade in Maywood, NJ and then as a social studies teacher and coach in West Morris School District in Mendham, NJ. He continued his career in New Jersey serving as a supervisor and principal in Morris Hills School District and Edison Township. In 1992, he continued his career as principal of Robert Smalls Middle School in Beaufort, SC. After four years he assumed the role of principal at St. Peter's Catholic School on Lady's Island. Though he officially "retired" from St. Peter's in 2001 he stayed involved as a teacher, coach, and mentor for the last 18 years. During his retirement he also taught and coached at Beaufort Academy. The impact of his 57 years in education is evidenced by the many students and teachers with whom he remained in contact. From teaching to quizzing his children and grandchildren at the dinner table, his love for education, family, and friends was apparent in all that he did. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Adopt a Student Program at St. Peter's Catholic School, 70 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

