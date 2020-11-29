William "Bill" George Wrightson III
January 4, 1944 - November 18, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - William George Wrightson III, who went by Bill, died on November 18, 2020, at age 76 of cancer. He was the beloved husband of Joy Wrightson, the loving father of Joshua Wrightson and Christie Wrightson Rodgers, father-in-law to her husband Sam Rodgers and adoring grandfather to Samuel Rodgers III. Bill is also survived by his brothers Jeffrey Wrightson and Tony Kluxen, brother-in-law Hank Sieminski, and sisters-in-law Joan Johnson and Jane Maher. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Ely Kluxen and William Wrightson Jr., brother Chris Wrightson and sister Mimi Mcheffey. Bill was known for his witty sense of humor, always finding ways to make people laugh even during the hardest times. He was a movie and music buff, and an avid sports fan with particular passions for the NY Giants and Duke basketball.
Bill was born on January 4, 1944, in Passaic, New Jersey. He attended the Gunnery Prep School in Connecticut where he was part of the rowing team, followed by Boston University where he continued on the crew. He was also a nearly lifelong runner, logging more than 50,000 miles. He graduated from college in 1966 and later that year was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years stateside during the Vietnam War. In 1967, Bill married Joy Sieminski who he had known since they were teenagers, spending their summers together at the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Bill and Joy welcomed their son Joshua Hartford Wrightson in 1977 and their daughter Jennifer Christie Wrightson in 1980. The family moved to Palm Beach County Florida, where they lived for 10 years, and later settled in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in 1994.
Bill is also remembered by the hundreds of athletes he coached from 1995 - 2017 at Hilton Head High School where his cross-country and track teams won 21 regional titles, eight boys' and five girls' team state championship titles. He coached more than 40 individual state champions and of those runners 24 of them signed with 14 different college and university athletic programs. He was the winningest coach in the school's history and ranked third in the state of South Carolina for most state championships.
Bill was named Coach of the Year in 2017 for 4A Boys by the South Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches Association, in 2015 for South Carolina Girls Coach by the National Federation of State High School Associations, and in 2014 for South Carolina Boys Coach by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
He began coaching the Seahawks shortly after Christie tried out for the team as a freshman. After she graduated, Bill stayed on as coach for 18 more years, He was the consummate student of the sport. He learned the science of distance running, the techniques for improving speed and endurance, and how to crunch the numbers to push his runners to break their own records. Best of all Bill understood the psychology of distance running and how the most powerful muscle for a runner is the mind. He was known to his teams at the "King of Quotes" with an attributable aphorism for any situation. He used the words of Japanese generals, African marathoners, baseball greats, and even Dr. Suess to inspire and motivate 22 classes of Seahawks.
It is perhaps the Jackie Robinson quote on the wall in his office that resonates most strongly now that Bill has passed, "A life is not important except for the impact it has on other lives."
A private memorial service was held for Bill in Durham, North Carolina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Duke Cancer Institute Fund at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dci
and an online guestbook is available through Clements Funeral Service to share condolences and memories.