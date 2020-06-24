William H. Sherwood Jr. William H. Sherwood Jr. (Bill) born November 13, 1935, passed away peacefully on June 7th in his home. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann, daughter, Deborah (Dick) Hughes, Donna (Paul) Daley, son, Patrick (Lisa) Sherwood, daughter, Mary Ann (Joe) Hines; nineteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; step children, Edward (Pam) White, Robert (Lynne) White, Patricia Ann (Chris) Gilbert, Pamela (Jeff) Morsell plus nine step grandchildren. He was an active member of Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church; was a volunteer as a Eucharistic Minister; did adoration; belonged to the Knights of Columbus, volunteered at Second Helpings and in the Bluffton public schools. He enjoyed golf with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine and son, Michael. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Saint Gregory the Great, Knights of Columbus or Second Helpings. Services will be held at a later date.



