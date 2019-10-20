George William Hawkins Sr. George William Hawkins Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7th, 1937 in Scranton, PA to Fred and Vesta Frink Hawkins. He is a graduate of West Mahoney Twp. High Schools and served 4 years in the US Army in Europe. He spent most of his career in IT with Merrill Lynch in NYC until his retirement. In 1999 he and his wife retired and moved to Moss Creek in Hilton Head. While living in Moss Creek, George enjoyed his passion for tennis and home improvement projects. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Wendy (Ross) Hawkins, daughter Linda (Walt) Rockhill, son George (Lisa) Hawkins and son Tom Hawkins; grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Hanft, Walter (Christine) Rockhill, Rachel, Chirs and Justin Hawkins, Ashley (Kevin) Coughlin and Brittany (Billy) Beisel and 7 great grandchildren; step-daughters Kathryn (Don) Stamas, Kimberly Hopkins and Karen Edwards. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 10th, 2019 from 3-5 at the Moss Creek Club House. Funeral arrangements by Island Funeral Home.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 20, 2019