Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William HawkinsGeorge Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George William Hawkins Sr. George William Hawkins Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7th, 1937 in Scranton, PA to Fred and Vesta Frink Hawkins. He is a graduate of West Mahoney Twp. High Schools and served 4 years in the US Army in Europe. He spent most of his career in IT with Merrill Lynch in NYC until his retirement. In 1999 he and his wife retired and moved to Moss Creek in Hilton Head. While living in Moss Creek, George enjoyed his passion for tennis and home improvement projects. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Wendy (Ross) Hawkins, daughter Linda (Walt) Rockhill, son George (Lisa) Hawkins and son Tom Hawkins; grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Hanft, Walter (Christine) Rockhill, Rachel, Chirs and Justin Hawkins, Ashley (Kevin) Coughlin and Brittany (Billy) Beisel and 7 great grandchildren; step-daughters Kathryn (Don) Stamas, Kimberly Hopkins and Karen Edwards. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 10th, 2019 from 3-5 at the Moss Creek Club House. Funeral arrangements by Island Funeral Home.

George William Hawkins Sr. George William Hawkins Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7th, 1937 in Scranton, PA to Fred and Vesta Frink Hawkins. He is a graduate of West Mahoney Twp. High Schools and served 4 years in the US Army in Europe. He spent most of his career in IT with Merrill Lynch in NYC until his retirement. In 1999 he and his wife retired and moved to Moss Creek in Hilton Head. While living in Moss Creek, George enjoyed his passion for tennis and home improvement projects. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Wendy (Ross) Hawkins, daughter Linda (Walt) Rockhill, son George (Lisa) Hawkins and son Tom Hawkins; grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Hanft, Walter (Christine) Rockhill, Rachel, Chirs and Justin Hawkins, Ashley (Kevin) Coughlin and Brittany (Billy) Beisel and 7 great grandchildren; step-daughters Kathryn (Don) Stamas, Kimberly Hopkins and Karen Edwards. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 10th, 2019 from 3-5 at the Moss Creek Club House. Funeral arrangements by Island Funeral Home. Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close