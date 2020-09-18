1/1
William J. Baier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Baier William J. Baier of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on Monday, September 14th at home after a battle with cancer. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was the son of William and Irene (Bencho) Baier. He was a loving friend, father and grandfather. He graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN where he played football before a knee injury ended his career earlier than expected. Bill worked at Sun Oil Co. before becoming an entrepreneur starting his own business, Sunrise Oil & Chemical, in 1982. His ability to maintain meaningful relationships led to a successful run before retiring in 2019. He always had a one-liner or joke at the ready while playing golf or at happy hour at Reilley's Bar & Grille. Bill knew how to work the room while making everyone feel special. Bill was predeceased by his wife Virginia Baier and is survived by his two sons, Bret and Tim, whom he shared with former spouse Patricia Baier, his grandchildren Paul, Daniel and Charlotte and his significant other Martha Stichweh. The family will have a private service and ask in lieu of flowers to make a donation in Bill's name to the First Tee of the Lowcountry supporting the game he loved for so many years. Islandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved