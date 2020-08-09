1/
William J. Gray
{ "" }
William "Matsy" J. Gray William "Matsy" J. Gray, widower of Frankie Gray, of Beaufort, SC, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Hilton Head Hospital. Funeral services will be Private. Mr. Gray was born on January 18, 1940 in Port Royal, SC. He is the son of the late Harold Buster Gray and Evie Magahee Gray. Surviving are one son, William Lee Gray(Michelle); two brothers, Richard Gray and Roy Gray; one sister, Linda Gray Cross; two grandsons, William Philip Gray and Robert Clark Gray. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 9, 2020.
