William J. Mullenmeister
William J. Mullenmeister William J Mullenmeister was a family man and patriot above all things. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. William served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and at the age of 96 he was one of the dwindling veterans of World War II. William held a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He was a graduate of the Harvard Business School. William served as a department chair for the Mathematics Department at Wentworth Institute in Boston Massachusetts and then went on to chair the Physics department. He was a professor of both disciplines and enjoyed his role as an educator. He co-authored a Physics Lab manual published by a National Science Grant. The manual was a prototype for hands-on, minds on learning with designed experiments that applied to everyday experiences using physics principals. Later, he found his love for teaching high school students and he worked in the Massachusetts Belmont School System teaching Honors courses in Math and Sciences. He also held the position of Treasurer for the Massachusetts Teachers Association for several years. William enjoyed antique and old cars and for many years belonged to the North Shore Old Car Club. As a big fan of the T-bird he owned several models and loved driving them in local parades in Massachusetts. For many years he attended the Hilton Head Island Concours d'Elegance and Motoring Festival. He was known for his love of cowboy hats and never left home without wearing one. No true cowboy does! William J. Mullenmeister was a supportive and loving husband to Trude Mullenmeister for 68 years. He was a role model for his children Craig,Jon and Karenanne who cherished him and will miss him beyond measure. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton. Private burial to follow.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 27, 2020.
