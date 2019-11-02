Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. West M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William J. West MD William J. West MD, 85, of Carlisle PA and Hilton Head SC, passed away on Wednesday October 30th of natural causes. He was born on August 9, 1934 in Huntingdon PA and was the son of the late William B West MD and Helen McCall West. Dr. West graduated from Huntingdon High School and attended Juniata College earning a degree in 1956. He attended Jefferson Medical College and earned his medical degree in 1960. He did his internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. West practiced medicine in Carlisle as a partner in West-Evans OB GYN Associates for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Warfel West who passed in 2017. He is survived by 3 sons, William J. West Jr. MD (Jeanie) of Old Forge NY, John N. West (Wendy Hughes) of Holbrook NY, and Stephen B. West (Lana) of Dillsburg, PA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His sister Mary West Mason preceded him in death. Bill loved to play golf (he was a member of the US Medical golf team), go camping and was an avid snowmobiler. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and cherished time with his family. He especially enjoyed his time at Diamond Valley spending time with friends and family in the mountains. After retirement he and Joyce moved to Hilton Head SC and were members of Palmetto Hall CC. He is a past President of the Cumberland County Medical Society, and a former Delegate to the Pennsylvania Medical Society and American Medical Association. He is a Paul Harris Fellow and long-time member of the Carlisle Rotary Club. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carlisle Rotary, PO Box 301, Carlisle, PA 17013-0301.

