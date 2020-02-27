Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph Fink Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Joseph Fink, Jr. William Joseph Fink, Jr. (Billy of Bicycle Billy's) 56, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Hilton Head. He was born July 22, 1963 in Evansville, IN. After attending private schools and the University of Southern Indiana, he moved to HHI in 1982. His adult years began working retail at Knickers until realizing he needed to return to college. After attending the University of South Carolina, he embraced a career as professional boat captain, traveling the world for eight years. He learned to sail by the stars, sailing to Mexico, Spain, Bermuda, Panama Canal and most all the Islands. He raced with the Kennedys in Regattas. He was one of a few selected to pilot a boat in Alaska for workers cleaning up the Valdez oil spill. He maintained his coast guard license. Returning to HHI in 1990, he opened his first bike company 'All American Bikes'. Yearning to live in a big city, he moved to Colorado in 1997. Loving adventure and the outdoors, he became an excellent off trail skier, rafted the Grand Canyon, kayaked class four rivers, mountain biked in Moab backpacked, camped and hikedAlaska and othe states Appalachian Trail and other states including Alaska. He moved back to HHI in 2008 and opened Bicycle Billy's in 2009. It became a leading bike company. He was well known and liked on the island. He is survived by 'His Girls' the loves of his life, wife, Nikki Fink, daughter Emma Katherine; parents William Fink, Sr. and Lois Raven Fink of Nashville, TN; brothers Robert Fink of Alexandria, LA, Michael Fink (Dana), nieces Lindsey and Julie of HHI and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Francis by the Sea at 1:30 pm on Friday, February 28 followed by visitation in the Church Narthex. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Emma Fink % of SunTrust Bank, Indigo Run, HHI, 29926 for an education fund.

