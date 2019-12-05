William Kenneth Chaisson William Kenneth Chaisson, 69, of Hilton Head died on Thursday November 28, 2019 following a long illness. Kenny is survived by siblings Robert, Jean (Robert Persons), Richard (Judith Harding), Donald (Catherine), Barbara Altman, Margaret (James Gilreath), Christine (Kenneth Thompson), Deborah (Michael Boucher), John, and Thomas; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends. Originally from Newton, Massachusetts, Kenny was a long-time resident of Hilton Head Island. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Kenny's life at a gathering at Southern Coney & Breakfast, 70 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head, SC 29928 on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 5, 2019