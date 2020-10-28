1/
William Ledman
1928 - 2020
William Ledman
August 4, 1928 - October 23, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Former Maryland resident William I. Ledman, 92, died Oct. 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Beaufort, South Carolina.
At his request, no service will be held.
Mr. Ledman was born August 4, 1928, in Washington, DC., to Agnes & Willis Ledman. He resided many years in Palm Beach County, FL.
He is predeceased in death by his beautiful wife, Jean D. Ledman (1999).
He is survived by his son, William (Maryann), his son Robert (Shira), his daughter Delores (Justin); 2 grand-daughters Sonia (Sean), and Jeaneen; 6 great grandchildren: Resean, Justin (Tramiere), Shade', Alonzo Jr., Ameria, and Blake; and niece Mae Ledman.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
