William Martin Beyma WILLIAM MARTIN BEYMA, 78, of Bluffton died 2-20-19. Beloved husband of Carole. A 15 year resident of Sun City. Bill served in the US Navy. He owned and operated The Packaging Store in Royal Oak, MI for over ten years. Well known for his sense of humor, he will be greatly missed. Memorial service to be held in Michigan at a later date. Donations can to given to The .
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 24, 2019