William McClellan ("Bill") Evans

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McClellan ("Bill") Evans.
Obituary
Send Flowers

William McClellan ("Bill") Evans 5/9/1947-12/11/2019 William McClellan ("Bill") Evans passed away December 11, 2019 at his home on Lady's Island. A graveside service and interment of ashes for family and close friends will be held at Beaufort Memorial Gardens/Copeland Funeral Home (One Copeland Drive in Beaufort) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10am. Following the service, a memorial and celebration of life will be held at The Port Royal Sound Foundation (310 Okatie Hwy in Okatie/Lemon Island) beginning at 11:30am, followed by a reception on site and opportunity to visit with the family. An additional service will be held in York, PA in 2020. Please view the full obituary at: www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.