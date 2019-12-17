William McClellan ("Bill") Evans 5/9/1947-12/11/2019 William McClellan ("Bill") Evans passed away December 11, 2019 at his home on Lady's Island. A graveside service and interment of ashes for family and close friends will be held at Beaufort Memorial Gardens/Copeland Funeral Home (One Copeland Drive in Beaufort) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10am. Following the service, a memorial and celebration of life will be held at The Port Royal Sound Foundation (310 Okatie Hwy in Okatie/Lemon Island) beginning at 11:30am, followed by a reception on site and opportunity to visit with the family. An additional service will be held in York, PA in 2020. Please view the full obituary at: www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 17, 2019