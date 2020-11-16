William Rice

November 16, 1943 - November 9, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - William Marling Rice, LtCol USMC (Ret) died peacefully at his home in Beaufort, SC, on November 9, 2020 at the age of 76.

Bill was born November 16, 1943 in Chadron, NE to David and Kathryn Rice, the third child behind David and Sandy, along with his younger brother Larry. Bill developed his love for hunting and fishing. Bill joined the Boy Scouts of America. Scouting fostered his love of his country, his God, and his sense of service to others which he carried out to his final breath. Bill earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1959. During his four years at Chadron High School, he earned three letters for football, baseball, track and field and two more for basketball. His senior year he led Chadron High School to a Class "B" Basketball State Championship in 1961. That following spring he, also, won the Nebraska State high jump championship.

Bill received an athletic scholarship to the University of Montana for Basketball and Track and Field. Bill majored in Wildlife Biology. He was a 4 year letterman in track and field and basketball. In 1965, he met Jackie Cooper, who became his wife of 55 years. Bill joined the Marine Corps in 1966 serving in Vietnam, Philippines, Okinawa and various US military bases, finally retiring in Beaufort, South Carolina. In retirement, this was the birth of Bill's Lawn Service. Bill was a very active member of the AmVets Post 70 and the Free Masons. Bill's true passion in life was his family.

Bill is predeceased by his parents and brother David.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie of Beaufort, SC, his three children, Bill Rice (Gina) of Huntsville, AL , Darin Rice (Karla) of Greenwood, SC, and Kelly Rice Olson (Chris) of Atlanta, GA, his siblings, Sandy Vassar of Bellevue, NE and Larry Rice (Tera) of Glenrock, WY, his 10 grandchildren, and his sweet basset hound, Miley Mae.

Services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA or Port Royal AMVETS.

Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family





