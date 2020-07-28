William Robert Peterson William Robert Peterson passed away on July 18, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was born October 12, 1930 in the Bronx then moved to Staten Island, NY. William attended Tottenville High School and after graduation in 1948 went to sea for Socony Oil Co. He was then drafted in the military in 1951 and discharged in 1953. He entered the NY Sandy Hook Pilot apprenticeship program and went on to serve in every possible capacity, including Director and President of N.Y. Association. His participation in the planning and execution of the International Navy Review and OP Sail commensurating the US Bicentennial in 1976 was essential to it's great success. He convinced the Navy that the Sandy Hook Pilots could board 80 naval ships underway in a continuous operation of less than 4 hours and conduct them to assigned anchorages throughout the harbor. William retired to Dataw Island, SC from NJ. His passions were sailing and golf. He is survived by spouse Lynn Peterson, brother Richard Peterson, daughter Kristine Gretz, son Mark Peterson and 5 grandchildren, Dan and Donald Schlachter, Brigid, Molli and Ciaran Peterson. William will be cremated and ashes will be interred at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Favorite charities are St. Jude and Shriners. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



