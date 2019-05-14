Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Rockne Lessig William (Bill) Rockne Lessig, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Waterford, CT passed on Thursday, May 9, 2019. In his early career, Bill was a Biology teacher for 17 years at New London High School. He then became the Men's Soccer Coach for over 38 years as well as the Women's Basketball Coach for 14 years at Connecticut College in New London, CT. Bill was a USSF "A" licensed coach. Throughout his career, Bill was actively involved in promoting local and state youth soccer developmental programs. For his accomplishments he was inducted in the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame and was also inducted in the Soccer Hall of Fame at Connecticut College. During his retirement years, Bill co-founded a business, KwikTacktix, a software program for coaches. His passion for playing golf never wavered which he continued playing all his life. Bill will always be remembered for how many lives he touched and the energy he exhibited in all his projects! Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Chrystyna Lessig; two sons, Shawn of Bluffton, SC and Kyle of Sarasota, FL; and three grandchildren, William, Madeline and Giuliana. Family and friends will gather privately to express their wishes. A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a later date. A Scholarship Fund has been established in his name. Your support can be mailed to: Lessig Fund, c/o Raymond James, 315 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.

William (Bill) Rockne Lessig William (Bill) Rockne Lessig, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Waterford, CT passed on Thursday, May 9, 2019. In his early career, Bill was a Biology teacher for 17 years at New London High School. He then became the Men's Soccer Coach for over 38 years as well as the Women's Basketball Coach for 14 years at Connecticut College in New London, CT. Bill was a USSF "A" licensed coach. Throughout his career, Bill was actively involved in promoting local and state youth soccer developmental programs. For his accomplishments he was inducted in the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame and was also inducted in the Soccer Hall of Fame at Connecticut College. During his retirement years, Bill co-founded a business, KwikTacktix, a software program for coaches. His passion for playing golf never wavered which he continued playing all his life. Bill will always be remembered for how many lives he touched and the energy he exhibited in all his projects! Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Chrystyna Lessig; two sons, Shawn of Bluffton, SC and Kyle of Sarasota, FL; and three grandchildren, William, Madeline and Giuliana. Family and friends will gather privately to express their wishes. A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a later date. A Scholarship Fund has been established in his name. Your support can be mailed to: Lessig Fund, c/o Raymond James, 315 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com Published in The Island Packet on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close