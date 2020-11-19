William Schaphorst

November 13, 1932 - November 16, 2020

St. Helena Island, South Carolina - William Kane Schaphorst was born November 13, 1932. On November 16, 2020 God took his hand and welcomed him home. He was the son of Benjamin Harrison Schaphorst and Luna Gaye Kane Schaphorst. Bill attended high school in Brookings, SD and graduated from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was active in ROTC and upon graduating from college, he received a commission as an officer in the United States Air Force, where he flew the B36 Bomber for the Strategic Air Command. After his tour in the Air Force, he took the entrance exam for New York University Law School. He was named a Root-Tilden-Kern Scholar for the Class of 1960, widely considered to be the most prestigious public interest scholarship for law students in the country. During summer 1959, Bill ventured out to Glacier National Park, MT to work as a tour bus driver. There, he met Dorothy (Dot) Molinet. Upon graduating from law school in 1960, Bill and Dot married and moved to Minneapolis, MN to start their family of four sons. Bill joined the Legal Department of Northwestern Bell Telephone Company who transferred Bill and family to Omaha, NE in 1966. In 1972, Nebraska Senator Roman Hruska nominated Bill to become the United States District Attorney for the State of Nebraska. He was confirmed by the United State Senate and subsequently appointed by President Richard Nixon and served in this capacity until 1980, whereupon he returned to work for Northwestern Bell. In 1983, he was selected to be Telephone Company's General Council for the State of Iowa and he moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Bill retired from law practice in 1993 and moved to Dataw Island, SC where he pursued his love for the game of golf. Bill owned his own airplane which allowed him to visit his sons, who were spread across the country, and the farm land he owned in his boyhood home of South Dakota. Surviving Bill are his sister Marylou Lewis; his sons, William Benjamin, Kane Loux, John Molinet, Karl Frederick; daughter-in-laws Karen and Tracey; granddaughters, Karlie Rae, Emilie Marie, Kelsey Dorothy; grandsons, Drake William and Samuel Thomas; and many wonderful and loving nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to South Carolina Friends of Caroline Hospice, and The Anglican Parish Church of St. Helena. The memorial service will be held at the Anglican Parish Church of St. Helena on December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





