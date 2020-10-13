1/1
William Sooy
1946 - 2020
June 2, 1946 - October 10, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - William Stephen Sooy, 74, husband of Pamela R. Sooy, of Beaufort, SC, died peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
A private memorial service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, as well as a future celebration of life at Aña Nuevo Park.
Mr. Sooy was born on June 2, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. He is the son of the late William A. Sooy, Mary Cole Sooy, and step-mother Judy. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Pam, as well as wives, Rebecca and Phyllis.
Steve graduated from the University of Delaware. He had a 34-year career with Arco Oil Company, working his way up from entry level roles, to sales positions, finishing his career as office manager.
During his retirement, Steve found a passion for educating people from around the world about Northern Elephant Seals as a docent for Aña Nuevo State Park in California. He also gave back to his community as a volunteer firefighter/EMT, logistics manager with the Red Cross, served Meals on Wheels, and more. Steve was a member at Sea Island Presbyterian Church.
Steve enjoyed traveling the world. He and Pam, his inseparable soulmate for the past four years, shared a passion for traveling the world. Their adventures spanned across continents, including an African safari, a tour hosted by the World War II Museum through Western Europe, trips to the Maldives and an inspirational Holy Land tour.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Pam; are son Jeff (Melinda), step-children Anna (Eric), Abby (John David), Todd (Marian), Sharon, Darren (Miguel), Susie (David), Laurie (Shawn), and Shannon (Matt), 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Sooy Graduate Fellowship in Marine Mammals at UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95064.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
