William “Bill” Breland age 78 of Lilburn, Ga. Passed away at his home on Monday, August 19, 2019. Bill was born May 10, 1941 in Beaufort S.C. He was a graduate of Beaufort High School and went in the Air force for 4 years. He then went to work for the IRS for the next 40 years. At the time of his death, he was employed at Stone Mountain in Ga.. Bill is survived by his wife, Alice Breland, his children Erin and Todd Breland, a daughter-in-law Ashley and two grandchildren Averie and Jase and his two sisters, Joan Harriott and Jacquelyn Solze who still reside in Beaufort, S.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Edna Breland and a brother Roy Legree Breland also of Breaufort. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 pm. at The Trinity Lutheran Church, Lilburn, Ga. 30047.

