William Thomas Hart William "Will" Thomas Hart, 37, of Greenwood, SC, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born March 21, 1983, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Cecil Curtis Hart Jr. and Marian Crow Hart of Hilton Head Island, SC. A member of First Baptist Church of Hilton Head Island. Will loved to compose and play music. He was employed with Habitat for Humanity. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jason Lee Hart of Savannah, GA; paternal grandfather, Cecil Curtis Hart Sr. of Hilton Head Island, SC; aunt and uncle, Becky and Mike Sykes of Spartanburg, SC; and cousin, Brian Sykes. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Betty Crosby Hart; and maternal grandparents, Reba West Crow and Jack Crow. A graveside service was conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery, Fairforest, SC, by The Rev. Bob Neely. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home Christian Recovery, 144 Faith Home Road, Greenwood, SC 29649. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 26, 2020