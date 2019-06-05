William Travis Carson William Travis Carson, age 34, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, after a long battle with addiction. Saltwater ran thru his veins as Beaufort was the only home he ever knew. Many knew Travis only through the lens of the addictions he battled for years. That wasn't Travis and those fortunate to really know him knew only of his heart of gold. Travis is preceded in death by his father, William Alan Carson, and paternal grandparents, Charles Woodward and Gloria Ann Carson. Survivors include biological daughter, Charley Marie; mother, Deedee Steen; and brother, Benjamin Steen; also surviving are uncles, Charles Carson, Johnny Carson and Mark Carson. As well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins that loved him dearly. A special note of gratitude and love to Aunt Patty Carson Lewin who Travis would often refer to as Mom when he thought no one was listening. We must remember that his is finally out of pain and now resting in God's loving arms. Please join us as we celebrate his heavenly homecoming Thursday, June 6th, 2019. The family will receive friends at 5:30 pm. at Anderson Funeral Home with a Chapel service to follow at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on June 5, 2019